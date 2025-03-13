13:24
Kamchybek Tashiev has no connection to Nasonovskoye deposit — SCNS

The information disseminated on the information sites Kloop and Temirov Live about the possible connection of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) to Nasonovskoye gold deposit is not true. The press center of the SCNS reported.

According to it, the sole owner of the said deposit was a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, Azret Turkmenovich Bootayev, who was previously involved in a criminal case regarding the criminal activities of the organized criminal group of Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev). «As part of the investigation of the criminal case, no confirmed and documentary data on the connection of the late Kamchybek Asanbek to Nasonovskoye deposit were found,» the SCNS emphasized.

The investigation revealed that Azret Bootayev sold the deposit to Consulere Group LLC on the condition of mandatory direct investments in its development.

SCNS

«However, it was later revealed that the LLC failed to fulfill its obligations to the state after the purchase, failed to pay social obligations to local government bodies on time, has tax arrears and did not attract investments for the development of the plant’s production. Violations of the law were identified in its activities,» the SCNS said in the statement.

According to the State Committee, on March 12, 2025, the license for the development of Nasonovskoye deposit was cancelled.

It was transferred to the balance sheet of the state represented by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision.

«It should be noted that the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Colonel General Kamchybek Tashiev had no and does not have any relation to the development and exploitation of Nasonovskoye deposit by business entities,» the SCNS said.

The State Committee calls «not to believe false and provocative information disseminated by elements interested in manipulating public opinion and reminds of the responsibility for disseminating false information that defames the honor and dignity of citizens.»
link: https://24.kg/english/322653/
views: 148
