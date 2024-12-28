Kamchybek Tashiev congratulates hearing-impaired children on New Year

The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev and the Deputy Minister of Education and Science Bolotbek Supanaliev visited a specialized boarding school for hearing-impaired and late-deafened children in Bishkek on December 28.
Colonel General Tashiev congratulated the staff and students on the upcoming New Year, wishing them health and well-being. He also told about the planned major repairs of the school’s assembly and sports halls.
The schoolchildren performed a festive program, delighting the guests with their creativity.