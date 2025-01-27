13:24
Tashiev treats Kyrgyzstan's youth football team to chuchuk in Barcelona

The President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU), Kamchybek Tashiev, traveled to Barcelona to support the Kyrgyz Republic’s U20 national team in their upcoming match against FC Barcelona’s youth team. KFU reported on Facebook.

Tashiev brought the national delicacy chuchuk (a traditional dish made from horse meat) and treated the players.

The team is set to face FC Barcelona’s youth academy players. The match will be an important stage in the preparation for the AFC U20 Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in China from February 6 to February 23, 2025.

The youth team of Kyrgyzstan is currently undergoing a month-long training camp abroad. So far, they have defeated Spanish clubs Orihuela, Cartagena, and UCAM Murcia but lost to the AFE team.
link: https://24.kg/english/318007/
views: 177
