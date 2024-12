A terrible road accident occurred in Bishkek, as a result of which the car was torn apart, two foreign students were killed. A source in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred on December 15 at about 6.45 a.m. at a bus stop near Madina market. The BMW car was moving along 7 April Street in the northern direction at high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and crashed into a pole at the bus stop.

The impact tore the car apart. There were five citizens of Pakistan in the car, all of them are third-year students of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy. Two people died at the scene from injuries. Three were hospitalized.