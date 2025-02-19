Teenager driving Niva hits child in Bishkek

Law enforcement officers detained a teenager in Bishkek suspected of hitting a child by car. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

The incident occurred on February 16 at the intersection of Saliev and Kantemirovskaya streets. The driver of Niva vehicle hit an 11-year-old girl and fled the scene. The girl was hospitalized.

Officers from the Search Department of the Patrol Police Service identified the suspect and found the vehicle hidden in a garage.

It turned out that the driver was 17-year-old L.M. He confessed to the crime. The incident has been officially registered, and all necessary examinations have been ordered. An investigation is underway. The vehicle was taken to an impoundment lot.