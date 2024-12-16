11:34
USD 86.96
EUR 91.03
RUB 0.84
English

Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers

Adylbek Kasymaliev has been appointed acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made after the resignation of Akylbek Japarov, who left the post at his own request.

Adylbek Kasymaliev previously held the positions of Minister of Finance and First Deputy Prime Minister of the country. He is known for his experience in financial management and economic reforms.

Akylbek Japarov left the post of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan today, December 16.
link: https://24.kg/english/314283/
views: 162
Print
Related
Myktybek Abirov appointed Vice President of Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
Ravshanbek Sabirov appointed Acting Minister of Labor of Kyrgyzstan
New head of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek appointed
Almaz Kulmatov appointed editor-in-chief of Kyrgyz Tuusu newspaper
Nurbek Bukuev appointed Director of National Oncology and Hematology Center
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev wants to appoint chief physicians of hospitals himself
New Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed
Nurbek Izabekov reappointed head coach of national team
Rakhat Zhusumambetova appointed Deputy Minister of Digital Development
New Deputy Director of State Agency for Vehicles Registration appointed
Popular
Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts draft law on religion in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts draft law on religion in first reading
Kyrgyzstan opens photo exhibition on snow leopards at UN Headquarters Kyrgyzstan opens photo exhibition on snow leopards at UN Headquarters
16 December, Monday
11:29
State Construction Agency instructed to solve parking problem in cities State Construction Agency instructed to solve parking p...
11:23
Kyrgyzstani becomes World Champion in Striking MMA
11:15
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Russia exceeds $3 billion in 2024
11:08
Power outages in Kyrgyzstan: Sadyr Japarov comments on problem
10:41
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers