Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers

Adylbek Kasymaliev has been appointed acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made after the resignation of Akylbek Japarov, who left the post at his own request.

Adylbek Kasymaliev previously held the positions of Minister of Finance and First Deputy Prime Minister of the country. He is known for his experience in financial management and economic reforms.

Akylbek Japarov left the post of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan today, December 16.