Cabinet approves program of social and economic development of regions

The state program for the comprehensive social and economic development of the regions of Kyrgyzstan for 2025-2030 was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

It contains 14 areas, including the development of industry, agriculture, tourism, digitalization, ecology and territorial planning. The Cabinet of Ministers intends to create sustainable growth zones, eliminate the gap between regions and improve infrastructure.

As the Ministry of Economy and Commerce explained, territorial planning is being introduced — the regions will use digital maps, diagrams and data analysis to effectively manage development.

Local authorities will be the main executors of the program.

Funding is planned to be provided from the republican and local budgets, as well as with the support of international partners.
