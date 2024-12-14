Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss enhancement of economic cooperation

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with the British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nicholas Bowler on December 13. The press service of the ministry reported.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the financial resources recently provided by the UK in the amount of 1.8 billion pounds sterling. These funds were allocated through the UK’s Export Credit Agency (UKEF) for the implementation of projects in the fields of agriculture, mining, construction and other areas at competitive rates.

The meeting participants also exchanged views on issues of ecology, climate, migration and critical minerals.

As a result, the parties agreed to continue working on maintaining political contacts at a high level and holding investment forums both in the Kyrgyz Republic and in the UK.