Kamchybek Tashiev visits the UK

As part of his working visit to the UK as the President of the Kyrgyz Football Union, Kamchybek Tashiev held talks with the management of Aston Villa Football Club, which plays in the English Premier League, on potential cooperation. One of his supporters, Otkurbek Rakhmanov, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the meeting participants discussed issues of training and advanced training of the coaching staff of the Kyrgyz Republic with the participation of Aston Villa specialists, exchange of experience in the development of youth and children’s football, organization of joint training camps and friendly matches with the participation of Kyrgyz clubs, as well as an exchange program for future Kyrgyz football players, including an internship for domestic specialists at the club’s academy.

Special attention was paid to the development of the marketing sphere through Aston Villa brand, including joint projects to promote the culture and tourism of Kyrgyzstan.

Kamchybek Tashiev emphasized that cooperation with the reputable Aston Villa club will open up new opportunities for the development of Kyrgyz football in the international arena, and representatives of the English club, according to Otkurbek Rakhmanov, noted the high potential of Kyrgyz football and expressed their readiness to facilitate the implementation of joint initiatives.

The parties reportedly agreed to strengthen sports ties between the Kyrgyz Republic and Great Britain. This will be an important step in the development of the football infrastructure of the republic and the training of young talents.

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Kamchybek Tashiev has also been the President of the Kyrgyz Football Union since February 2024.