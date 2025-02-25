Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to sign cooperation plan for 2025-2027

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov in a narrow format as part of his official visit to Astana.

The parties paid special attention to promoting the agreements reached in priority areas of Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan cooperation, which were previously identified by the presidents of the two countries.

The issues of holding the 7th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council and the 2nd meeting of the Interregional Forum, signing of a comprehensive cooperation plan between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan for 2025-2027, as well as the current state and future of bilateral cooperation were discussed.