First meeting of Kyrgyz-British Strategic Dialogue held in London

The first meeting of the Kyrgyz-British Strategic Dialogue was held in London, chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Meder Abakirov and the UK Minister of State for Europe and Central Asia Stephen Doughty. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the meeting, delegations discussed key areas of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the United Kingdom in politics, security, trade, investment, finance, energy, sustainable development, culture, education and tourism. The parties also held a meaningful exchange of views on pressing regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Meder Abakirov emphasized the importance of launching the Strategic Dialogue as a new platform for deepening bilateral cooperation. The positive dynamics of political and economic contacts between the two countries, which create favorable conditions for further expanding the Kyrgyz-British partnership, was noted as well.

Special attention was paid to the issues of:

Expanding trade and investment cooperation, attracting British investors to the Kyrgyz Republic and increasing the volume of Kyrgyz exports to the UK;

Enhancing educational and scientific exchanges, including scholarship programs and projects on the digitalization of education;

Joint initiatives in «green economy,» climate change, and sustainable development.

Following the first meeting of the Strategic Dialogue, a Joint Statement was adopted.