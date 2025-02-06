17:02
USD 87.45
EUR 90.98
RUB 0.88
English

British company to build flexible concrete fabric plant in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement with the British company Concrete Canvas on the construction of a flexible concrete fabric plant. The website of the Cabinet of Ministers says.

The planned capacity of the plant will be at least 5 million square meters of concrete fabric per year.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the project is an example of an effective partnership between the state and business.

«After the launch of the plant, instead of 100 tons of cement, we can use only 5 tons of this material, while achieving the expected result and significantly increasing the speed of installation. Using this technology, we are keeping up with the times. We are confident that this project will become a catalyst for other investment initiatives,» Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized.

Flexible concrete fabric is an innovative material that significantly speeds up installation and reduces environmental impact by combining the properties of concrete with flexibility.
link: https://24.kg/english/319154/
views: 85
Print
Related
John Alderdice appointed UK Trade Envoy to Kyrgyzstan
Transformer manufacturing plant planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Labour Minister and UK Ambassador discuss visa simplification for migrants
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss enhancement of economic cooperation
Vegetable oil production plant opened in Chui region
Aidan Pharma plant transferred to state, Health Minister visits facility
Kyrgyzstan and British company to implement product certification project
Students from Osh and Talas to be able to go to UK for internships
UK - leading buyer of Kyrgyz gold in 2024
Popular
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
6 February, Thursday
16:33
British company to build flexible concrete fabric plant in Kyrgyzstan British company to build flexible concrete fabric plant...
16:16
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
16:02
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
15:42
Keremet Bank ceases participation in Elcard ATM partner network
15:20
Ex-Minister Dinara Kutmanova and her son sentenced to 8 years in prison