British company to build flexible concrete fabric plant in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement with the British company Concrete Canvas on the construction of a flexible concrete fabric plant. The website of the Cabinet of Ministers says.

The planned capacity of the plant will be at least 5 million square meters of concrete fabric per year.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the project is an example of an effective partnership between the state and business.

«After the launch of the plant, instead of 100 tons of cement, we can use only 5 tons of this material, while achieving the expected result and significantly increasing the speed of installation. Using this technology, we are keeping up with the times. We are confident that this project will become a catalyst for other investment initiatives,» Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized.