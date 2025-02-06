14:01
USD 87.45
EUR 90.98
RUB 0.88
English

Kyrgyzstan and China strengthen cooperation: New projects in agriculture

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev held a series of meetings with representatives of Chinese businesses and organizations to expand cooperation between the two countries. The key focus is on the implementation of promising projects in agriculture, trade and infrastructure development. The press service of the Ministry of Water and Agriculture reported.

The key projects under discussion are:

  • Construction of a supervisory warehouse with Heze Water Group Co., Ltd. in Ulugchat-Kyzyl-Suu of the Kyrgyz Autonomous Region of China.
  • Opening of Bedel checkpoint, which is expected to significantly strengthen trade ties between China, Kyrgyzstan and the countries of Central Asia. Joint work with Investment Construction Group of Aksu town is already planned.
  • Construction of 34 farmer support centers across the country using investments from Heze Water Group Co., Ltd. in the amount of about $17 million. This project is aimed at developing agriculture and creating new jobs.
  • Construction of a control warehouse at Irkeshtam checkpoint, approved by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, for receiving imported grain.
  • Modernization of the Nurgaziyev Canal and Shakhimardan irrigation system, financed by the World Bank, which will provide irrigation for 15,000 hectares of land.
  • Construction of Barskoon-Uch-Turfan-Aksu highway, creating a new trade route and shortening the road between Aksu and Bishkek by 437 kilometers.
  • Construction of a hotel in Barskoon village on Issyk-Kul Lake, which will be the first project with Chinese partners on the southern shore of the lake and will attract more tourists and investment.
  • Construction of a urea production plant aimed at ensuring food security and increasing the country’s export potential.
  • Modernization of Aksu corn processing plant to improve the quality of products and increase their competitiveness in the international market.

In addition, negotiations were held with Jilin Teyan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. on the supply of veterinary vaccines to Kyrgyzstan and the possibility of building a plant for the production of animal vaccines. A conversation also took place on the introduction of «smart rancho» technologies together with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and China Telecom, which will improve the efficiency of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan through digitalization and innovative solutions.
link: https://24.kg/english/319116/
views: 203
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Chairman of Standing Committee of NPC of China
Kyrgyzstan and China agree on construction of wind and solar power plants
China to provide assistance in equipping Kyrgyzstan’s hospitals
Kyrgyzstan and China facilitate tourist trips: Memorandum signed
State visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to China (Photos)
State visit of Sadyr Japarov to China: Number of documents signed
Talks between leaders of China and Kyrgyzstan take place in Beijing
Sadyr Japarov and Premier of State Council of China Li Qiang hold talks
State visit to China: Sadyr Japarov and First Lady arrive in Beijing
Sadyr Japarov: China is a key trade and strategic partner
Popular
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
Elon Musk announces liquidation of USAID Elon Musk announces liquidation of USAID
6 February, Thursday
13:49
Economy Ministry proposes to exempt kompots, sharbats from excise tax Economy Ministry proposes to exempt kompots, sharbats f...
12:52
Parliament approves introduction of new spelling options for surnames
12:29
Kyrgyzstan and China strengthen cooperation: New projects in agriculture
11:44
Trump's peace plan for Ukraine could be revealed at Munich Security Conference
11:24
Bishkek Mayor leaves for Kazan to attend Architecture and Construction Forum