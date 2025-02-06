Kyrgyzstan and China strengthen cooperation: New projects in agriculture

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev held a series of meetings with representatives of Chinese businesses and organizations to expand cooperation between the two countries. The key focus is on the implementation of promising projects in agriculture, trade and infrastructure development. The press service of the Ministry of Water and Agriculture reported.

The key projects under discussion are:

Construction of a supervisory warehouse with Heze Water Group Co., Ltd. in Ulugchat-Kyzyl-Suu of the Kyrgyz Autonomous Region of China.

Opening of Bedel checkpoint, which is expected to significantly strengthen trade ties between China, Kyrgyzstan and the countries of Central Asia. Joint work with Investment Construction Group of Aksu town is already planned.

Construction of 34 farmer support centers across the country using investments from Heze Water Group Co., Ltd. in the amount of about $17 million. This project is aimed at developing agriculture and creating new jobs.

Construction of a control warehouse at Irkeshtam checkpoint, approved by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, for receiving imported grain.

Modernization of the Nurgaziyev Canal and Shakhimardan irrigation system, financed by the World Bank, which will provide irrigation for 15,000 hectares of land.

Construction of Barskoon-Uch-Turfan-Aksu highway, creating a new trade route and shortening the road between Aksu and Bishkek by 437 kilometers.

Construction of a hotel in Barskoon village on Issyk-Kul Lake, which will be the first project with Chinese partners on the southern shore of the lake and will attract more tourists and investment.

Construction of a urea production plant aimed at ensuring food security and increasing the country’s export potential.

Modernization of Aksu corn processing plant to improve the quality of products and increase their competitiveness in the international market.

In addition, negotiations were held with Jilin Teyan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. on the supply of veterinary vaccines to Kyrgyzstan and the possibility of building a plant for the production of animal vaccines. A conversation also took place on the introduction of «smart rancho» technologies together with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and China Telecom, which will improve the efficiency of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan through digitalization and innovative solutions.