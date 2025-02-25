13:13
UK adds Keremet Bank to sanctions list

UK announced largest sanctions package against Russia since 2022. It contains 107 new items.

As noted, the sanctions target producers and suppliers of machine tools, electronics and dual-use goods for Russia’s military, including microprocessors used in weapons systems. These are based in a range of third countries including Central Asian states, Turkey, Thailand, India and China.

Kyrgyzstan’s Keremet Bank has also been included in the UK’s new sanctions list.

«For the first time, we are also using new powers to target foreign financial institutions supporting Russia’s war machine. We are sanctioning the Kyrgyzstan-based OJSC Keremet Bank, disrupting Russia’s use of the international financial system to support its war efforts,» the statement reads.

On January 15, the U.S. Department of the Treasury included Keremet Bank in the sanctions list for participation in circumventing the restrictions imposed against Russia. According to the department, the bank worked in conjunction with the Russian Promsvyazbank, which finances the Russian defense industry and has been under sanctions since 2022.

In addition to Keremet Bank, the UK’s new sanctions list also includes RAMA GROUP LLC, located in Kyrgyzstan. As noted, the company exported microelectronics to Russia.

As the electronic database of the Ministry of Justice says, it was registered in the Kyrgyz Republic in February 2023 and re-registered in May 2024. The company was created with foreign participation and is engaged in wholesale non-specialized trade.
