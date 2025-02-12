18:03
Registration for agricultural work in the UK to be opened on February 17

The UK will open online registration for seasonal agricultural work by HOPS Labour Solutions Ltd (HOPS) operator on February 17. The press service of the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Those interested can submit an application on February 17, 2025 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. using the link that will be published on the website www.migrant.kg , the Instagram account info.migrant.kg or on the official HOPS website https://www.hopslaboursolutions.com/recruitment-instructions .

For successful registration, it is necessary to provide:

  • A valid passport of Kyrgyzstan;
  • A Gmail email (the address has to contain the applicant’s first and last name as in the passport);
  • Passport-size photo on a light background in electronic form.

 Online registration does not guarantee participation in the next stages of the selection — it only confirms your interest. The selection process is conducted by HOPS operator.

After registration, an online test will be held from February 21 to February 23.

Only selected candidates will be invited to an interview. Check your email and spam folder for an invitation.

Criteria:

  • Age from 18;
  • Good knowledge of Russian;
  • Satisfactory physical and psychological condition.

Working conditions:

  • Wages — 11.44 pounds sterling per hour;
  • Guaranteed minimum employment — 32 hours per week;
  • Visa cost — 298 pounds sterling;
  • The cost of an air ticket depends on the exchange rate and the time of purchase;
  • Employment under the seasonal workers program is free.

 The Ministry of Labor warns to beware of scammers and commercial companies that offer employment for a fee.
link: https://24.kg/english/319738/
