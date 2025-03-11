Kyrgyzstan to expand bilateral cooperation with Tunisia and Senegal

Kyrgyzstan will expand bilateral cooperation with Tunisia and Senegal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

It is noted that the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Saudi Arabia Ulukbek Maripov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad of the Republic of Tunisia Mohamed Ali Nafti and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal Yassine Fall on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

They discussed current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including interaction within the framework of international organizations. Attention was also paid to the prospects for expanding political and economic cooperation, including through mutual high-level visits.

Ulukbek Maripov presented copies of messages from the country’s leadership to the Presidents of Tunisia and Senegal.