Exhibition dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov opened in Bishkek

The House-Museum of Mikhail Frunze in Bishkek hosted an exhibition «The History of Chingiz Aitmatov’s Country: Family Photos and Oral Histories» in honor of the writer’s birthday.

One of the interesting installations was a wax figure of the writer made by the museum. According to researcher Tatyana Temirova, the figure depicts Chingiz Aitmatov at the age of 40.

The exhibition was attended by museum staff, schoolchildren and guests who personally knew Chingiz Torekulovich. They shared photos with the writer from their personal archives and memories.

Bubuira Abdyzhaparova, Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic, told about the days when she worked with Chingiz Aitmatov.

«In 1986, at a conference devoted to the problems of national relations, a representative of the USSR Academy of Sciences said: «You are happy, Kyrgyz people, because you have Chingiz. I know that thanks to him a boy Daniyar is growing up in New York, and a girl Asel is growing up in Milan.» Thanks to Chingiz Torekulovich we were known long before our independence. I personally met him during a trip to Brussels in 1998, when he was ambassador. Thanks to him Kyrgyzstan had been well represented for 10 years.

Everyone asked me in London: «Where are you from?» I said: «Kyrgyzstan.» They did not understand, and when I added: «Issyk-Kul and Aitmatov,» they answered: «Oh, yes, Aitmatov!»

Even then, in 1998, he was our brand, our trend and our name abroad. He is a global thinker, philosopher, humanist. There is much to say, but I would like to add: read his works and remember the words: «The hardest thing for a person is to remain a human every day!» she said.

Artist Taalaibek Usubaliev told about the valuable advice that the writer once gave him. Following it, he created his famous painting about six presidents «Ata-Beyit».