Monument to writer Chingiz Aitmatov unveiled in Rome

A grand opening of a monument to the great writer and thinker Chingiz Aitmatov took place in the capital of Italy on February 27. His daughter-in-law Sabira Aitmatova posted on social media.

According to her, the sculptor is a native of the Kyrgyz Republic, the well-known Alexey Morozov, and the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Italy Taalay Bazarbekov had worked on the project for installation of the monument for three years.

«Aitmatov’s books began to be translated into Italian back in the 1960s and 1970s, and almost all of his works had been already published then. To this day, his books continue to be published in Italy, finding a response in the hearts of readers. This monument is a symbol of eternal respect for the great writer, whose legacy lives on and continues to inspire generations,» Sabira Aitmatova wrote.

Chingiz Aitmatov is a world-famous writer, the author of works in Kyrgyz and Russian, translated into hundreds of languages. Many films have been made based on Aitmatov’s works in various countries, and his books are still among the most widely read. Aitmatov’s works have been included in the curricula of schools and universities in many countries around the world.

Chingiz Aitmatov was born on December 12, 1928, in Sheker village, Talas region of Kyrgyzstan, and died on June 10, 2008. The famous writer is buried at the Ata-Beyit memorial cemetery next to his father’s grave.