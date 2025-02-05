12:16
Collectible coins of national currency of Kyrgyzstan presented in Berlin

Collectible coins of the national currency of Kyrgyzstan were presented in Berlin. According to the National Bank, the Kyrgyz som was demonstrated at the annual World Money Fair.

The exposition of the National Bank consisted of the banknotes and collectible coins of the national currency, reflecting the historical and cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz Republic, issued in the series «Historical Events», «The Era of the Kyrgyz Khaganate», «Historical and Architectural Monuments of Kyrgyzstan», «Kyrgyz Customs and Rituals», «National Musical Instruments», «National Sports and Folk Games», «World Nomad Games», «Red Book of Kyrgyzstan».

In total, more than 30 different exhibits of banknotes and coins of the national currency were presented at the exhibition.
