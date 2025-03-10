Preparations for Chingiz Aitmatov's 100th anniversary discussed in Brussels

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Brussels hosted a meeting of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Aydit Erkin with the President of the Chingiz Aitmatov International Foundation — Director of the House-Museum of the People’s Writer of the Kyrgyz Republic Eldar Aitmatov.

Photo Ministry of Foreign Affairs

They discussed organizational issues on the preparation and holding of events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Chingiz Aitmatov.

The writer’s son donated new editions of his works in different languages to the office-museum of Chingiz Aitmatov.

It is worth noting that Chinghiz Aitmatov served as the USSR Ambassador to the Benelux countries (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg) from 1990 to 1991, and as Russia’s Ambassador to the same region from 1991 to 1994.

From 1994 to March 2008, he was Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands with residence in Brussels.

Chinghiz Aitmatov would have turned 100 on December 12, 2028.