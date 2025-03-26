14:45
Exhibition dedicated to traditional crafts of Kyrgyzstan to open in Bishkek

An exhibition «Living Heritage: Crafts Connecting Epochs» will be opened in the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev in Bishkek on March 29. The museum informed 24.kg news agency.

The exhibition will unite craftsmen, culture connoisseurs and guests wishing to explore the heritage of nomadic peoples.

It will offer visitors a unique exposition of Kyrgyz shirdaks, handmade panels and traditional yurts, demonstrating the originality of national ornaments and craftsmanship. Visitors can also enjoy a folklore performance, a vibrant show, and participate in hands-on workshops to learn the secrets of felt-making and other traditional crafts.

The aim of the exposition is to preserve and popularize traditional crafts, emphasizing their importance in the modern world.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until April 12.
