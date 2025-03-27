11:27
Kyrgyzstan to participate in INNOPROM. Central Asia exhibition

Kyrgyzstan will participate in the international exhibition INNOPROM. Central Asia for the first time. The organizer’s website says.

At the end of April Tashkent will become a venue for an important industrial event — the international exhibition INNOPROM. Central Asia.

Kyrgyzstan will present a national exposition, which will be presented by seven enterprises demonstrating the industrial potential of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In Tashkent, Kyrgyz companies will demonstrate modern personal protective equipment, environmentally friendly products made of natural stone, water purification equipment, aerated concrete blocks and medical products.

Last year, the exhibition in the capital of Uzbekistan brought together more than 400 participants.

It is expected that the participation of Kyrgyz enterprises will allow establishing new business contacts and strengthening economic ties between the states of Central Asia.
link: https://24.kg/english/324081/
views: 108
