Iranian applied arts exhibition opened in Bishkek

Opening of an Iranian applied arts exhibition took place on March 11 at the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev in Bishkek. The museum reported on social media.

Visitors to the exhibition will have a chance to explore the most popular styles of Persian calligraphy and miniatures, created in the Safavid and Qajar styles. A master from the Isfahan school of painted enamel will present works featuring the eslimi and khatai techniques, and intricately decorated marble boxes with practical uses are sure to leave a lasting impression on guests.

Iranian artisans will also hold master classes.

The exhibition will last until March 14.