Bust of Chingiz Aitmatov unveiled at Beijing university

A ceremonial unveiling of a bust of writer Chingiz Aitmatov took place at Beijing Language and Culture University. The press service of the presidential administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was attended by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov as part of his state visit to China.

He emphasized that the installation of the bust is not only a recognition of Aitmatov’s contributions but also a symbol of strengthening cultural ties between Kyrgyzstan and China. The president expressed gratitude to the Chinese sculptor who created the bust.

«Beijing Language and Culture University, as a meeting place for diverse cultures and ideas, is the perfect venue to honor such a significant figure. Today’s event serves as a reminder that culture has a unique ability to overcome linguistic, national, and territorial barriers, bringing nations and peoples together,» Sadyr Japarov stated.

The president added that Kyrgyzstan is committed to comprehensive cooperation with its "good neighbor and faithful friend"—China—based on the principles of mutually beneficial partnership for the prosperity and well-being of both countries and their peoples.