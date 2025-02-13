15:13
First documentary for children about Chingiz Aitmatov presented in Bishkek

The first documentary for children about Chingiz Aitmatov was presented in Kyrgyzstan. Russian House in Bishkek reported.

The National Center for Children and Youth Seytek hosted a screening of the documentary film «The Riddles of the White Steamship». This is the diploma project of a master’s student of the Higher School of Journalism and Mass Communications of the St. Petersburg State University of the program «Author’s Audiovisual Project» Amina Kurenkeeva.

«This is a unique work. Amina collected all the best that is in her national culture, her love for the work of Chingiz Aitmatov, the knowledge that she received at the St. Petersburg University, and with extraordinary enthusiasm, she brought all of this to life on screen. Most importantly, the uniqueness lies in the fact that young Kyrgyzstanis became co-authors of this film. This is a unique case in documentary filmmaking, including in relations between our two countries,» the author’s scientific supervisor, Professor of St. Petersburg State University Sergei Ilchenko, said.

The participants of the film are children of school and preschool age. The children got interested in Chingiz Aitmatov’s work «The White Steamship» and met with the writer’s sister Roza Aitmatova, his son Eldar Aitmatov, the cameraman of the film «The White Steamship» Manasbek Musayev, Professor of KRSU, co-author of the monograph «Chingiz Aitmatov — a Man-Universe» Leonid Sumarokov. The film tells interesting facts about the writing of the book «The White Steamship» and the film adaptation of the work, and about the author himself.

A discussion of the film took place after the screening. The director and experts answered questions from young viewers, and the authors of the most interesting questions received prizes.

The documentary film is timed to the 55th anniversary of the publication of Chingiz Aitmatov’s story «The White Steamship» in the magazine «Novy Mir».
