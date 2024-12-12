15 hectares of land designated for cemetery privatized in Kara-Balta

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has returned 15 hectares of land in Kara-Balta to state ownership, the state committee’s press center reported.

«The land was originally designated for a cemetery, but in 2007, certain officials facilitated its illegal transfer to a private individual,» the statement reads.

By a court decision the land has been transferred back to the balance of Kara-Balta City Hall.

The SCNS continues its efforts to detect and return illegally privatized industrial and social facilities to the state.