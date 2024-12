An earthquake of magnitude 3 was registered in Kyrgyzstan at 5.41 a.m. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the earthquake focus was located in Osh and Jalal-Abad regions.

The intensity of the tremors reached: in Orkazgan, Kandzhyga, Ak-Terek, Dzhiyde villages — about magnitude 3; in Salam-Alik, Kosh-Eter villages — magnitude 2.5.