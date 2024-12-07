15:52
USD 86.80
EUR 91.85
RUB 0.85
English

Serial thieves detained in Ton district of Kyrgyzstan

Officers of the Ton district police department detained four young men on suspicion of a series of car thefts, the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region reported.

The police reported that in November and early December, the Ton district police department received four statements from local residents about thefts from their cars. According to the applicants, unknown persons broke into parked cars and stole various items, including a set of keys, a pump, two tape recorders, two angle grinders, a hammer drill and an electric saw. Criminal cases were opened under the article «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The police managed to identify and detain the suspects. They turned out to be 19-year-old S.E. and 18-year-old S.S., M.A. and B.A., natives of Ton district. Stolen items belonging to the victims were also seized and handed over to the investigative service as material evidence in the criminal case.

The police added that during interrogation, all four confessed to committing the crime. Law enforcement officers are establishing their involvement in other similar crimes. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/313462/
views: 120
Print
Related
Police detain suspect in thefts from payment terminals
Anesthesiologist steals 1,300 ampoules of psychotropic substances from clinic
Thieves robbing tourists in Issyk-Kul region detained
Sale of stolen in Kazakhstan transformers prevented
Serial thief detained in Tokmak city
Ultrasound machine stolen from hospital in Jalal-Abad
15,000 soms and cell phones stolen from mosque visitors in Tokotogul
SCNS detains suspects in theft of money from bank cards of Kyrgyzstanis
Foreigner steals $6,500 at Manas airport
Money collected for construction of mosque stolen in Kadamdzhai district
Popular
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation
Visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Korea: Number of documents signed Visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Korea: Number of documents signed
Sadyr Japarov invites President of Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov invites President of Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan
7 December, Saturday
15:40
Pavel Durov decides to reformat Telegram into video platform Pavel Durov decides to reformat Telegram into video pla...
15:33
Population of Central Asia exceeds 80 million people
15:07
Serial thieves detained in Ton district of Kyrgyzstan
14:55
Global vegetable oil prices grow by 7.5 percent in a month
12:23
Romania annuls presidential election results