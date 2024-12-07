Serial thieves detained in Ton district of Kyrgyzstan

Officers of the Ton district police department detained four young men on suspicion of a series of car thefts, the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region reported.

The police reported that in November and early December, the Ton district police department received four statements from local residents about thefts from their cars. According to the applicants, unknown persons broke into parked cars and stole various items, including a set of keys, a pump, two tape recorders, two angle grinders, a hammer drill and an electric saw. Criminal cases were opened under the article «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The police managed to identify and detain the suspects. They turned out to be 19-year-old S.E. and 18-year-old S.S., M.A. and B.A., natives of Ton district. Stolen items belonging to the victims were also seized and handed over to the investigative service as material evidence in the criminal case.

The police added that during interrogation, all four confessed to committing the crime. Law enforcement officers are establishing their involvement in other similar crimes. The investigation is ongoing.