Ex-head of southern branch of Kyrgyzkomur detained

Former head of the southern branch of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise was detained by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) on suspicion of abuse of office. The press center of the state committee reported.

According to the investigation, he initiated the construction of a road to Zagara-2 deposit in Kara-Suu district of Osh region without the consent of the competent authorities, which led to the destruction of the glacier.

It was found out that the management of the branch contacted Kyrgyzgiprozem state enterprise with a request to tell about the area where construction was planned. The state enterprise responded that glaciers are located along the requested contours No. 375, 456 and 44.

The branch of Kyrgyzkomur repeatedly tried to obtain a positive conclusion of the state examination, sending requests to the Osh Department of Environmental and Technical Safety. However, the department refused to approve the project due to the ecological value of the territory.

The investigation established that the actions of the accused caused environmental damage in the amount of 14,978 million soms, including the destruction of glaciers, fertile soil layer and forest lands.

The ex-head of the branch was charged under Articles 337 and 298 of the Criminal Code (abuse of office and violation of environment protection rules). The former official was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.

The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are clarifying all the circumstances of the case and identifying the persons involved.

The SCNS emphasizes that it continues active work on combatting corruption in government agencies.