President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov celebrates his 56th birthday today, December 6. According to the press secretary of the head of state, Askat Alagozov, the President will spend the day in a routine working mode.

«Sadyr Nurgozhoevich does not place much importance on celebrating his birthday. As in previous years, he will work. Perhaps, in the evening, he will symbolically celebrate with his family,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov was born on December 6, 1968, in Ken-Suu village, Issyk-Kul region. In 2021, he was elected President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Japarov has consistently adhered to a tradition of modest birthday celebrations. Last year, he also spent his birthday at work.