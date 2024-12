First congenital heart defect surgery was performed in Batken. The office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

Doctors performed the surgery through a vein using modern equipment in one of the city’s medical centers.

The patient is 38 years old and she is a mother of four children. She previously suffered from kidney failure and underwent planned hemodialysis. She is scheduled for a kidney transplant, so the doctors first decided to perform heart surgery.

The woman’s condition is satisfactory.