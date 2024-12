The heads of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have reached an agreement and fully completed delineation of the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Meeting of Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov, co-chairs of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan responsible for the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, took place today, December 4, in Batken.

During the meeting, they reached an agreement and fully completed delineation of the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and gave instructions to the working groups of the government delegations to begin the process of drawing up the final documents on delimitation of the state border.