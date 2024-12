Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov arrived in Bishkek for a working visit. The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev welcomed the distinguished guest at Manas International Airport.

Olzhas Bektenov arrived to participate in the 12th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council. During the meeting, the parties will discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction in priority areas.