254 road accidents involving buses, minibuses registered since beginning of 2024

At least 254 road accidents involving passenger buses and minibuses have been registered since the beginning of 2024. The Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

According to the department, 450 people received injuries of varying severity, 31 people were killed. At least 4,692 protocols on offenses for gross violations of traffic rules were drawn up, 377 drivers were suspended from work.

The Main Traffic Safety Department is strengthening control over passenger minibuses and buses and conducts Public Transport raids.