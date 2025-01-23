Kyrgyzstani detained on Sakhalin for hitting woman and girl by car

The Investigative Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for Sakhalin Oblast opened a criminal case against a 22-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan who hit a woman and a girl by car. Sakhalinmedia.ru reported.

On January 20, he, driving a technically sound car, hit the 40-year-old resident of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and her nine-year-old daughter, who were crossing the road on an unregulated pedestrian crossing.

According to the preliminary version, the cause of the accident was the driver’s failure to observe the speed limit. The pedestrians received multiple injuries.

At the request of the investigator, the court chose a preventive measure for the driver in the form of detention.