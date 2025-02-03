Kyrgyzstani killed in triple road accident in Moscow

A Kyrgyzstani died in a road accident on the Moscow Ring Road. Compatriots living in Moscow informed 24.kg news agency.

Information about the guy’s death is spread in WhatsApp groups, in which Kyrgyzstanis are members. The guy was in a KIA.

In turn, the Moscow prosecutor’s office reports that the accident occurred on February 2 on the outer side of the 36th kilometer of the Moscow Ring Road. A KIA and a Dodge collided. A GAZelle crashed into the parked vehicle. After the collision, the truck overturned, the KIA driver died. Two people who were in the Dodge were hospitalized.