Bishkek City Hall hires psychologist for bus drivers

A full-time psychologist will be hired for Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise. The capital’s City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, within the framework of the order of Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, a specialist has been working regularly with the driver staff since January 2025.

Recall, the mayor previously stated that the mental health of bus drivers should be checked monthly.

«We want to amend the Criminal Procedure Code in terms of liability of public transport drivers who got into road accidents. We have prepared computer rooms for psychological tests. In addition, there are four simulators that show how to drive buses. Now drivers take a psychological test twice a year. I proposed conducting these tests monthly,» the head of the municipality noted.
