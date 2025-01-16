14:39
Cash payment in public transport of Bishkek to be increased to 40 soms

Fare for travel in public transport of Bishkek paid in cash may be increased to 40 soms. The corresponding draft resolution of the Bishkek City Council has been submitted for public discussion, Ulanbek Beishenbaev, Director of the Department of Transport and Development of Road and Transport Infrastructure, said at a joint meeting of three standing committees of the Bishkek City Council.

According to him, city residents do not switch to cashless payments, because the fare when paid in cash is 20 soms, and non-cash is 17 soms — a difference of only 3 soms.

After conducting an analysis of the regulatory impact, the document will be submitted for consideration by the Bishkek City Council deputies.

Ulanbek Beishenbaev also informed that 1,200 buses serve the city’s routes every day.

In early October 2024, the Bishkek City Hall proposed increasing the fare for travel when paying in cash.

Today, the cost of travel on municipal buses and trolleybuses in non-cash form is 17 soms, in cash — 20 soms. The difference between cash and non-cash payment is insignificant. In order to stimulate the population to use the electronic payment system, it is proposed to increase the fare for travel paid in cash, the municipality explained.
