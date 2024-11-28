Representative office of Russia’s Migration Center to be opened in Osh city

Representative office of the Multifunctional Migration Center (Sakharovo) will be opened in Osh city. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Darmankul uulu said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

He reminded about the agreement reached between the ministry and management of the state-funded institution.

«This will help our citizens to undergo the necessary procedures before leaving and legally stay in Russia. Since the main migration flow to the Russian Federation comes from the southern regions of the republic, a decision was made to open the representative office in Osh. Currently, negotiations are underway with the Russian side and the city administration,» Bakyt Darmankul uulu noted.

A month ago, the Minister of Labor Zhyldyz Polotova met with the management of the state-funded institution Multifunctional Migration Center of Moscow. The parties discussed opening of a branch of the center in Kyrgyzstan.