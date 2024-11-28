12:23
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill banning collection of money in schools

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has passed a bill banning the collection of money in schools in the second and third readings. The initiator is Mirgul Temirbaeva, a deputy of the Parliament.

The Chairperson of the Social Policy Committee, Vinera Raimbachaeva, noted that despite the ban imposed by the presidential decree, the collection of money in general education institutions continues. In this regard, it is proposed to prosecute individuals in accordance with the Code of Offenses when detecting cases of illegal collection of money in schools.

According to the new article, illegal collection of money entails a fine of 20,000 soms for individuals. The same act committed by creating public funds at schools entails a fine of 40,000 soms for individuals and 60,000 soms for legal entities.

The internal affairs agencies will consider cases under this article and impose fines.

The deputies expressed concern that with the introduction of the ban on collecting money, problems arose with the technical and material provision of schools, organization of daytime security, and the provision of cleaning staff. The Vice Mayor of Bishkek Mirlan Baigonchokov emphasized that the financial resources necessary for repairs of schools and purchasing equipment are allocated to all state educational organizations.
