18 more schools needed to relieve overcrowding in Bishkek

It is necessary to build at least 18 schools to relieve overcrowding in secondary schools in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva announced at a meeting of Mekenchil deputy group.

According to her, 12 schools are planned to be built this year through Qatar Charitable Foundation. The construction of an educational institution in Ak-Bata residential complex and an additional building for school No. 88 is currently being completed.

«About 230,000 are studying in our city with a capacity of 205,000 children. Another 15-18 schools, depending on capacity, need to be built. The number of first-graders increases annually. If before we had 18,000 first-graders, in the last year we had almost 25,000,» Victoria Mozgacheva said.

She noted that the merger of schools also solved the problem of overcrowding in educational institutions.
