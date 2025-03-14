Panic buttons installed in all Bishkek schools — Internal Affairs Ministry

Panic buttons have been installed in all schools in Bishkek, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Oktyabr Urmambetov announced during a meeting of Ishenim parliamentary faction.

According to him, installation of surveillance cameras has been completed in nearly 80 percent of Bishkek schools.

«There are 2,400 schools across the country. Cameras will be installed in all schools and kindergartens. We started with Bishkek, and installation has already begun in the regions as well,» the deputy minister said.

He added that youth liaison officers are currently present in only 700 schools, but the Ministry of Internal Affairs plans to assign one inspector to every school in the country in the future.