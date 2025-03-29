Over 20,000 children enrolled in schools in Kyrgyzstan

As of 9 p.m. on March 27, a total of 20,323 children have been registered to schools across Kyrgyzstan through Tunduk and MegaPay mobile applications, as well as on 1mektep.edu.gov.kg portal.

According to the Ministry of Education, 8,260 children have been enrolled in the first grade, while 12,063 have been registered for the second grade.

The first phase of electronic enrollment, which is based on the child’s registered address, will continue until June 1.

Children born in 2018 are automatically enrolled in the second grade, while those born in 2019 are placed in the first grade. However, 2019-born children who have completed the 480-hour Nariste school preparation program may also go to the second grade, provided that preschool institutions enter their data into the electronic database balalyk.edu.gov.kg.