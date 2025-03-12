14:46
Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva: Transition to 12-year education is president's order

Deputy Balbak Tulobaev asked the Minister of Education and Science Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva at a meeting of the Parliament about the transition to 12-year school education.

According to him, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev and the Cabinet of Ministers expressed their opinion on the innovation, and it is still necessary to gradually switch to 12-year education.

Recall, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security believes that the education system in Kyrgyzstan has worsened, so until this problem is resolved, there is no need to switch to a new form of education.

«Are you following the instructions of the president or foreign countries?» the MP asked the Minister of Education.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva replied that it was the order of the head of state and no foreign country has been participating in the transition of the Kyrgyz Republic to 12-year education either as an expert or as an investor.

In turn, Sadyr Japarov, taking into account all the risks, decided that the transition to 12-year school education will be implemented in stages.

A number of innovations are planned for the 2025/26 school year. In particular, some students will be able to skip a grade, and children, who have completed preschool training program, will be enrolled directly in the second grade, bypassing the first.
