15:06
USD 87.45
EUR 95.09
RUB 1.01
English

Homeschooling to become available in Kyrgyzstan

School-age children will be able to get education through homeschooling. The relevant draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the background statement, the document was developed to implement the constitutionally guaranteed right of school-age children to receiving primary, basic, and secondary general education.

The opportunity will be expanded for individuals who are physically unable to attend public educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

Homeschooling is a form of education available to all students, allowing them to learn the educational program outside of school, provided they pass midterm, transfer, and final assessments in accordance with the state educational standard.

The main advantage of homeschooling is increased access to education for school-age children, regardless of their actual place of residence or location.
link: https://24.kg/english/322834/
views: 104
Print
Related
Parliament approves privileges for graduates of Akylman Lyceum
Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva: Transition to 12-year education is president's order
Switch to 12-year school education: Education Ministry outlines upcoming plans
Bishkek schools to switch to online classes due to visit of Emomali Rahmon
Order banning mobile phone use during lessons sent to all schools in Kyrgyzstan
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan cancels Altyn Tamga testing
Twelve schools to be built in Bishkek using funds allocated by Saudi Arabia
Phased introduction of 12-year school system to continue in Kyrgyzstan
Transition to 12-year education will be gradual —Sadyr Japarov’s decision
Kamchybek Tashiev opposes transition to 12-year school education
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
14 March, Friday
14:29
First flight from Dushanbe lands at Manas airport First flight from Dushanbe lands at Manas airport
14:17
Homeschooling to become available in Kyrgyzstan
14:13
Sberbank to open innovative School 21 in Bishkek
13:58
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan allowed to use official vehicles
13:43
Construction of houses for resettlement of Dostuk residents starts in Batken