Homeschooling to become available in Kyrgyzstan

School-age children will be able to get education through homeschooling. The relevant draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the background statement, the document was developed to implement the constitutionally guaranteed right of school-age children to receiving primary, basic, and secondary general education.

The opportunity will be expanded for individuals who are physically unable to attend public educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

Homeschooling is a form of education available to all students, allowing them to learn the educational program outside of school, provided they pass midterm, transfer, and final assessments in accordance with the state educational standard.

The main advantage of homeschooling is increased access to education for school-age children, regardless of their actual place of residence or location.