Bishkek schools to switch to online classes due to visit of Emomali Rahmon

Bishkek schools will switch to online classes on March 12-13 in connection with the state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The order was signed by Rakhat Musayeva, director of the capital’s Education Department.

According to the document, the educational process in schools, regardless of ownership, will be held in the format of video lessons with the use of electronic resources and platforms.

In connection with the state visit of the President of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan on March 12-13, temporary restrictions will be introduced in Bishkek and on some streets of Chui region.