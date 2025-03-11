13:07
USD 87.45
EUR 94.54
RUB 0.98
English

Bishkek schools to switch to online classes due to visit of Emomali Rahmon

Bishkek schools will switch to online classes on March 12-13 in connection with the state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The order was signed by Rakhat Musayeva, director of the capital’s Education Department.

According to the document, the educational process in schools, regardless of ownership, will be held in the format of video lessons with the use of electronic resources and platforms.

In connection with the state visit of the President of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan on March 12-13, temporary restrictions will be introduced in Bishkek and on some streets of Chui region.
link: https://24.kg/english/322366/
views: 149
Print
Related
Visit of Tajikistan’s President: Duty groups to work in Bishkek kindergartens
Order banning mobile phone use during lessons sent to all schools in Kyrgyzstan
Twelve schools to be built in Bishkek using funds allocated by Saudi Arabia
Additional building to be constructed in Osh for school No. 49
Switch to 12-year education: How Bishkek plans to accommodate first-graders
Switch to 12-year education: Ministry promises training for private schools
Transition to 12-year education: Education Ministry tells about innovations
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law banning forced fundraising in schools
First in Kyrgyzstan online school Tunguch to be launched in September 2025
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill banning collection of money in schools
Popular
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek
Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague
Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept
11 March, Tuesday
12:30
Visit of Tajikistan’s President: Duty groups to work in Bishkek kindergartens Visit of Tajikistan’s President: Duty groups to work in...
12:21
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
11:50
Bishkek schools to switch to online classes due to visit of Emomali Rahmon
11:40
Border agreement to be signed during Emomali Rahmon’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan
11:34
EU to build security facilities on border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan