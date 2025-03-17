School for 150 students to be built in Kara-Bulak village

A school for 150 students will be built in Kara-Bulak village in Kyz-Kul aiyl okmotu of Suzak district. The corresponding application has been posted on the state procurement portal.

The Jalal-Abad Regional Capital Construction Department has announced the purchase of works on the project for the construction of school No. 59 named after A. Moldoisaev.

The format and method of procurement are unrestricted.

It is planned to spend 112,700 million soms on the construction of the buildings.

Applications are accepted until April 1, 2025.

The guarantee deposit is 2 percent of the bid amount.

The work should be completed within 15 months from the date of signing the contract, subject to timely financing.