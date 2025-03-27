15:59
All lyceums and gymnasiums in Bishkek stripped of their special status

All lyceums and gymnasiums in Bishkek have been stripped of their special status. The capital’s Department of Education confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, these institutions will continue to operate as secondary general education organizations.

The Department of Education, as the founder of educational organizations, issued an order for their re-registration.

Schools No. 29, 20, 26, 63, 64, 91, 68, 72, 74, 23, 62, 9, 39, 31, 95 have already undergone re-registration. The remaining lyceums and gymnasiums are still undergoing this procedure.

«Re-registration is taking place within the framework of the Cabinet of Ministers’ Resolution No. 519 dated August 27, 2024. According to it, all schools in the republic will lose their special status as gymnasiums or lyceums,» the department emphasized.
