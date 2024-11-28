Kyrgyzstan and British company to implement product certification project

A framework agreement on a public-private partnership (PPP) project Laboratory Management in the Kyrgyz Republic was signed in Berlin during the official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. The Ministry of Economy reported.

The agreement is aimed at certifying and preparing agricultural products for export, certifying goods in the manufacturing sector, including garments. Implementation of the project will ensure access of Kyrgyz products to the markets of the European Union, improve their quality and competitiveness.

Experts from Intertek company will soon visit Kyrgyzstan to analyze and assess the possibilities of modernization of laboratories. This cooperation opens the way to adapting the certification system of Kyrgyzstan to international standards.

Intertek company is a world leader in the field of product certification and quality control.

The document was signed by the Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev, the First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Zhanybek Kerimaliev and the Vice President of the British company Intertek Jeremy Gaspard.