John Alderdice appointed UK Trade Envoy to Kyrgyzstan

The UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has appointed Lord John Alderdice as the UK’s Trade Envoy to Kyrgyzstan. The UK Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported.

As noted, the Trade Envoy’s mission is to boost trade, enhance partnerships, and unlock investment opportunities between the UK and Kyrgyzstan.

«A great opportunity for the development of trade relations of the UK with Kyrgyzstan is the UK Export Finance (UKEF) recently opening an unprecedented credit line of £1.8 billion for Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

John Alderdice, a psychiatrist by training, played a key role in the negotiations that led to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which settled the conflict in Northern Ireland. Following this, he served as the first Speaker of the newly established Northern Ireland Assembly until 2004.