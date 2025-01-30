15:34
USD 87.45
EUR 91.16
RUB 0.89
English

John Alderdice appointed UK Trade Envoy to Kyrgyzstan

The UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has appointed Lord John Alderdice as the UK’s Trade Envoy to Kyrgyzstan. The UK Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported.

As noted, the Trade Envoy’s mission is to boost trade, enhance partnerships, and unlock investment opportunities between the UK and Kyrgyzstan.

«A great opportunity for the development of trade relations of the UK with Kyrgyzstan is the UK Export Finance (UKEF) recently opening an unprecedented credit line of £1.8 billion for Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

John Alderdice, a psychiatrist by training, played a key role in the negotiations that led to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which settled the conflict in Northern Ireland. Following this, he served as the first Speaker of the newly established Northern Ireland Assembly until 2004.
link: https://24.kg/english/318411/
views: 155
Print
Related
Labour Minister and UK Ambassador discuss visa simplification for migrants
Turnover in wholesale and retail trade in 2024 reached 1.7 trillion soms
Trade brings the most taxes to budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Trade with Kyrgyzstan increased by almost $3 billion in 2024, China reports
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Russia exceeds $3 billion in 2024
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss enhancement of economic cooperation
Kyrgyzstan's Trading Company to be able to open subsidiaries abroad
Kyrgyzstan and British company to implement product certification project
Students from Osh and Talas to be able to go to UK for internships
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
30 January, Thursday
15:23
Vehicle re-registration function returned to Tunduk mobile app Vehicle re-registration function returned to Tunduk mob...
15:14
Kyrgyzstan increases agricultural exports to 34 billion soms
14:52
Kyrgyzstan signs agreement with 5 countries on abolition of visas for diplomats
14:46
Land not used by investor for HPP construction to be returned to state
14:31
John Alderdice appointed UK Trade Envoy to Kyrgyzstan